Espenido: Go mention in QuadComm affidavit based on hearsay, not facts

Police Colonel Jovie Espenido admitted under oath on Monday that he has no personal knowledge of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s alleged involvement in the drug war despite naming the senator in an affidavit.

Espenido’s revelation emerged during a public hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which Go attended, where the senator directly questioned Espenido’s motives for including him in the affidavit submitted to the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee.

Go’s reaction was firm, as he called into question the affidavit’s validity: “You lied in your affidavit,” Go said, asking, “Why did you mention my name in the affidavit? "

Espenido, in response, repeatedly emphasized that he mentioned Go’s name solely on the basis of stories relayed to him by the late Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro, who was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade at that time. Given his death, the story relayed cannot be validated.

Espenido admitted, “Your Honor, Mr. Chair... I just heard that from Mayor Navarro.”

The Senate hearing saw Espenido under intense scrutiny for his affidavit filed with the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee, which suggested that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) funds were allegedly used to incentivize police actions within the Duterte administration’s drug war. The affidavit mentioned Go, linking him to these alleged fund channels, though it later emerged that Espenido’s reference was based entirely on hearsay.

Sensing the lack of substantiated evidence, Go interjected, affirming, “Is this hearsay? ” To this, Espenido responded, “Yes, Mr. Chair.”

Go emphasized the implications of Espenido’s statement, particularly its potential to damage reputations based on unverified claims as well as the legal consequences of committing perjury.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police, strongly criticized Espenido’s decision to include Go’s name without evidence, calling it a misuse of legislative proceedings for potentially slanderous ends.

Dela Rosa questioned why Espenido would invoke someone’s name if he lacked the knowledge to substantiate such an allegation. He also probed Espenido’s statements in the third Quadcom hearing, where Espenido reportedly mentioned both Dela Rosa and Go.

Espenido further admitted that his affidavit contained statements based solely on hearsay and clarified that he had no personal knowledge of Go’s alleged involvement in the drug war.

Go warned of potential legal action against those who attempt to defame him without basis, underscoring that he would not hesitate to take necessary steps to protect his reputation.