ERC weighs moratorium on disconnections

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is reviewing a proposed moratorium on electricity disconnections and payment collections in areas under a State of Calamity due to severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

To ease the financial strain on affected communities, the ERC said on Wednesday that it is also developing options for staggered bill payment — aligned with the recent directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

As such, ERC OIC chairperson and CEO Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres urged all Distribution Utilities (DUs) to adopt similar payment measures for severely affected areas, allowing payment collections to be spread from October to December.

Additionally, he called for a holiday-season moratorium on disconnections for consumers facing hardship.

The ERC is also requesting the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, privately-owned DUs, and Electric Cooperatives to assess damage and expedite electricity restoration in typhoon-affected areas.

Based on the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as of Wednesday morning, severe tropical storm “Kristine” and typhoon “Leon” affected over 7 million people across 17 regions, with Bicol, Central Luzon and Calabarzon reporting the highest numbers.

About 333,951 people are in evacuation centers, while 427,059 have sought shelter elsewhere. Landslides and floods were reported in several areas, and 111,177 houses sustained damage, with 6,437 destroyed.