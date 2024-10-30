East Java Multipurpose Terminal partners with Sinarmas LDA Usaha Pelabuhan

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia, has appointed Sinarmas LDA Usaha Pelabuhan (SLUP) as its preferred supplier for towage and pilotage services.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Manila, ICTSI has a diverse portfolio of terminals across the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, while promoting sustainable development through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Under this partnership, SLUP will deploy two Azimuth Stern Drive Z-peller propulsion system harbor tugs with a total engine power of 6,200 horsepower, providing Maritime Pilot Class 1 services to support EJMT and Lamongan Shorebase terminal operations. The East Java Multipurpose Terminal serves as an international gateway designed to enhance the economies of Lamongan, Tuban, and Central Java by handling containerized, breakbulk, and project cargo. Located within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, EJMT plays a crucial role in supporting Indonesia’s offshore oil and gas industry.

“We are very pleased to begin our partnership with SLUP, which shares our commitment to meeting customers’ needs by using modern and efficient equipment and observing the highest safety standards,” said Patrick Chan, EJMT chief executive officer.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all parties involved in this new agreement. We hope that in the future, the synergy and collaboration between SLUP as BUP, Lamongan Shorebase, and EJMT as Terminal Umum, will maximize the maritime sector’s role in driving regional economic growth,” said Azis Muttaqien, SLUP president director.

This new partnership commenced in October, focusing on safe vessel and barge movements within Terminal Umum Tanjung Pakis – Pelabuhan Brondong.

EJMT, a joint venture between ICTSI and East Log Holdings, specializes in port management and operations and has established itself as a benchmark for safety, quality, and reliability within the region.