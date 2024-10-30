DOLE issues pay rules for Undas, Bonifacio Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued pay rules for the upcoming holidays as it reminds employers to properly compensate employees who will report to work on 1 November, 2 November, and 30 November.

In an advisory issued on 29 October, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma reminded employees that the "no work, no pay" principle will be applied on 1 November (All Saints Day) and 2 November (All Souls Day), which are considered special non-working holidays.

However, for work done during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

For work done more than eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

For work done during the special day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

For work done over eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

On the other hand, 30 November or Bonifacio Day, is a regular holiday.

If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee's wage for that day, provided that the employee reports to work is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, the employee shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day.

For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours.

For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent.

Lastly, for work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.