DoJ charges Sandro Muhlach ‘rape’ suspects

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has filed raps against two independent contractors over the alleged rape of actor Sandro Muhlach.

In a statement, the DoJ said that the charges were filed by DoJ prosecutors for one count of rape through sexual assault and two counts of acts of lasciviousness against Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz with the Pasay Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The filing of charges was made after prosecutors found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to hold Nones and Cruz liable for the crime and was raffled to the Pasay RTC Branch 115.

Records showed the complaint was filed by Muhlach and the National Bureau of Investigation against the two contractors with the DoJ in August.

Nones and Cruz in their counter-affidavit, asked the DoJ to dismiss the complaint against them, saying the allegations were not supported by documentary evidence.

The DoJ panel of prosecutors in a 20-page resolution, found that all elements of sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness are present in the case and also found that the element of force and intimidation was established by Muhlach.