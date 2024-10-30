Debunking a myth: What tithing?

I remember in fifth grade at my Catholic school when our religion teacher discussed various religions, including the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC). She wrote “TITHE” in all caps and misleadingly told the class that INC members had to give 10 percent of their income to the Church. Alarmed by this falsehood, I raised my hand.

“We don’t have tithing, Miss,” I said, as at that time, I was undergoing indoctrination for INC membership — a three-month Bible study focused on the Church’s doctrines, all of which are scriptural. The INC does not accept teachings that aren’t found in the Bible.

Flushed with embarrassment, the teacher replied, “You’re just a kid! Your parents offer tithes,” as if she knew them.

“No, they don’t. Tithing doesn’t exist in INC doctrines,” I insisted.

“That’s not true,” she insisted, asking me to sit down and essentially stop talking.

Throughout my life, I’ve encountered the persistent myth that INC members must tithe, often spread by non-INC individuals.

I wonder who started this fake news? Since the INC was reestablished in 1914, reviving the teachings of Christ’s first-century Church, there has been no practice of tithing.

So, what do we call the money offered during worship? It’s simply called an “offering.” The amount is up to each member. The New Testament states that offerings should come from the heart, meaning they should be given willingly, or “kusang loob,” without compulsion.

Whether a member chooses to give 50 pesos or 1,000 pesos, or whatever amount their heart decides, is entirely up to them. We are never asked for a specific sum. If a minister requested a certain amount, they would be removed from office, showing how sacred the practice of offering is.

No rummaging

What also sets the INC offering apart is the preparation that occurs beforehand. In line with biblical guidance, members set aside their offerings before the worship service. It is not a casual act of rummaging for loose change; members prepare their offerings the night before or well in advance.

Additionally, there’s a rumor that if you miss a worship service, church officers will demand the missed offering. This is false. If an INC member misses a service, they are not reprimanded, and there’s no obligation to “repay” for any missed offerings.

Historical context

In the Old Testament, particularly during Moses’ time, offerings included animal sacrifices and the offering of their blood. Tithing emerged as part of the Mosaic Law, derived from the Hebrew word for “tenth.”

This referred to giving 10 percent of earnings or possessions, as outlined in Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy. This practice supported temple-serving Levites, assisted the poor, and funded religious festivals.

In the New Testament, this practice evolved. Christians were encouraged to give cheerfully and generously, often in monetary donations, as stated by the Apostle Paul. This teaching emphasizes joyful giving without a forced amount. Thus, members of the Church of Christ follow this principle of voluntary, heartfelt contributions.

Not spare change

In my former religion, the Catholic Church, offerings are collected during Mass in baskets passed around. In the INC, if you’ve attended a service, you’ll notice a deacon or deaconess circulating to collect offerings.