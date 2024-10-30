DD targets 1-M Hotel101 app users

Fueled by strong interest in its local and international projects, DoubleDragon Corp., through its subsidiary Hotel101 Global, is optimistic about closing the year with at least 1 million users of the Hotel101 Global App (HBNB App).

The company said on Wednesday that the completion of Hotel101-Madrid next year is expected to significantly contribute to this goal, with plans to attract 1 million users from Spain. Subsequent targets include Japan by 2026 and various countries such as the UK, UAE, India and China.

“Eventually, our goal is for the HBNB App to have over 1 million registered users in every country where Hotel101 operates,” said DoubleDragon chairman Edgar Injap Sia II.

Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini emphasized the app’s self-check-in features, which are designed to enhance the customer experience. “The HBNB App is expected to become the most efficient and easiest to use hotel app globally,” she noted.

Key sales contributors

According to DoubleDragon, the first three overseas Hotel101 projects are projected to generate $471 million, or approximately P27.2 billion, in foreign currency revenues, strengthening the company’s balance sheet ahead of a US listing.

By 2050, Hotel101 aims to operate 1 million hotel rooms globally, with 50,000 planned for the Philippines, solidifying its position as the largest hotel company in the country and among the top five worldwide.

The asset-light Hotel101 model features a consistent room type across its properties, averaging about 500 rooms per site. This approach enables DoubleDragon to generate revenue through the preselling of hotel units and ongoing income from operations.

The app also employs dynamic pricing, allowing room rates to adjust based on real-time supply and demand.