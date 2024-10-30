DCPO ready for PRRD’s Undas visit

DAVAO CITY — The Davao Police Office is all set to provide security if ever former President Rodrigo R. Duterte visits his dead relatives in celebration of Undas 2024.

“We have standby personnel who will provide the security if ever PRRD and his family visits their dead relatives,” Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said at the weekly Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Forum.

“Just like last year, we provided a security team for PRRD and his family and as always we will again be prepared if he ever comes to visit,” she added.

On the other hand, Tuazon also bared that the DCPO remains active for accomplishments on its drug surveillance.

“Recently, we confiscated one million worth of shabu, not counting marijuana and some 161 half-naked violators. We and the AFP are to be vigilant in order to prevent illegal drugs from entering the city,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) Davao will enforce its rules and regulations for public and private cemeteries as part of the “Undas” 2024 celebration.

“We have coordinated with the different public and private cemeteries and already briefed them with the rules and regulations which we will enforced starting 31 October to 3 November,” said Ret. P/Col. Angel Sumagaysay, PSSO head.