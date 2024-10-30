Converge taps ex-NBA standout

Converge will be bringing in another former National Basketball Association (NBA) standout in Cheick Diallo to serve as its reinforcement in the Commissioner’s Cup on 27 November.

FiberXers assistant coach Charles Tiu made the announcement, saying that the 6-foot-8 Malian forward is already in town to join them in their preparation for the season-ending conference.

Taken by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 33rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the 28-year-old Diallo gained significant NBA experience as he competed for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns before playing for G League affiliates Austin Spurs, Long Island Nets and Greensboro Swarm.

He eventually moved to Europe to play in Russia and Spain before going back to the G League to suit up for the Motor City Cruise, a stint that led to his return to the Detroit Pistons.

Diallo went back overseas, spending two seasons in the B. League with the Kyoto Hannaryz, where he played with Filipino-American sniper Matthew Wright.

His most recent stint was for Puerto Rican squad Osos de Manati before striking a deal with the FiberXers.

“I got a good assist from Matthew Wright. He played with him in Kyoto. Matt helped me recruit him so I’m thankful to him,” Tiu told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I liked what I saw in the videos. He’s played in the NBA: A big, mobile big man, very athletic and can rebound and defend for us.”

Hopes are high on the FiberXers.

After a quarterfinal finish in the ongoing Governors’ Cup, they are expected to parade a solid roster with the possible addition of rookies Justine Baltazar, Ben Phillips, Pao Javillonar and Jayson Credo.