Constantino seals OOM crown

Big surprises often come in small packages, and Harmie Constantino’s rise to the top of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit (OOM) in 2024 proves the point.

For those who have watched her journey, this victory was no surprise.

Despite her stature, Constantino’s game packs a punch, and her second OOM win showcases both her skill and determination.

Starting the season with a bang, Constantino claimed three victories (Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs and the Philippine Masters) in the tour’s opening four legs, setting the stage for what seemed destined to be a standout season.

But just as expectations soared, she faced challenges, struggling to maintain her momentum in the tour’s middle legs. Tournaments at Lakewood, Splendido Taal and Forest Hills saw her performance dip, with a mix of tough conditions and stronger competition testing her resilience.

Yet, Constantino never lost faith, pressing on with the belief that she could rise again.

Her resolve bore fruit in the season’s final leg at the storm-ridden ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic, where she faced fierce weather and the tournament was cut to 36 holes.

Rising to the occasion, Constantino delivered the tournament’s best score — a resilient 69 over two rain-soaked days. Her performance edged out Sarah Ababa, not only securing the tournament victory but also clinching the OOM title.

With a final season earnings total of P730,500, she narrowly beat Ababa, whose strong season left her with P695,583 in earnings.