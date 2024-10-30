Comelec urged to clarify social media guidelines for 2025 polls

The Makabayan Bloc on Wednesday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to clarify is social media guidelines for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

Makabayan wrote to Comelec seeking clarification regarding the poll body’s new social media guidelines, which mandate the registration of all social media accounts primarily used for campaigning, stating that these rules have “a big impact on freedom of expression.”

“Although we stand together in the fight against disinformation and abuse of social media, this should not affect the right to express and the ability to campaign,” the group said in Filipino.

They added that their concerns pertain to the “overbroad scope” of the guidelines, the vagueness of some provisions, as well as the mandatory registration of social media accounts, websites, digital and Internet-based campaign platforms of candidates, parties, and non-candidates, along with the implications for free speech and privacy.