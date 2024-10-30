Comelec denies Lino Cayetano’s bid to transfer voter registration records

The Commission on Elections Election Registration Board (Comelec-ERB) on Wednesday denied the application of former Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano and his wife, Fille Cayetano, to transfer their voter registration records to the congressional district of Taguig-Pateros over insufficient evidence of residency.

In a 24-page decision, the Comelec-ERB said that the Cayetano couple applied for the transfer last month, stating that they had been living at Pacific Residences in Barangay Ususan for at least two years and five months.

However, the Board noticed discrepancies in their submitted documents, including their submitted passports.

Fille indicated her passport was issued in November 2018, while Lino’s was issued in October 2021.

The ERB noted that their passports “fail to substantiate their assertion of their current address. At best, the passports serve to establish their identity rather than their residential address.”

The Cayetanos remain registered in Brgy. Fort Bonifacio.