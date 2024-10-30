CEB launches Chiang Mai flights

Cebu Pacific (CEB) launched direct flights from Manila to Chiang Mai on 29 October, providing more travelers with an easy and reasonably priced method to travel to the northern Thai mountains.

According to CEB, the flights from Manila to Chiang Mai will operate from Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, three times a week.

CEB, the only carrier in the country that offers direct flights to Chiang Mai, celebrated the launch with an event at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City, attended by His Excellency Tull Traisorat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Philippines, and Ms. Yatika Kaewborisoot, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Connecting travelers

At the event, CEB president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao emphasized the airline’s dedication to providing travelers with additional chances to travel both domestically and internationally throughout the event.

“For years, Cebu Pacific has been dedicated to connecting Filipinos not only to essential destinations but also to popular places that were previously difficult to reach.”

“More than adding to Cebu Pacific’s growing network, the launch of the Manila-Chiang Mai also serves as a testament to Cebu Pacific’s commitment to making air travel more accessible for every Juan,” he added.

With the opening of this route, travelers may now visit Chiang Mai more quickly and efficiently, saving up to eight hours. With our direct service, passengers can additionally save up to 64 percent on their airfare.

More Filipino tourists will now be able to visit the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, one of the most revered temples in Chiang Mai, take home famous Thai handicrafts, and take part in the beloved Lantern Festival every November thanks to the opening of direct flights between Manila and Chiang Mai.

In commemoration of the occasion, TAT provided Thai snacks and other travel necessities to the inaugural flight’s passengers before they boarded their aircraft.