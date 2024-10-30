Brewing the holiday cheer

Starbucks Christmas Blend features and Sumatra blended with dark-roasted beans from Papua New Guinea, Guatemala and Colombia. Enjoy triple stars when you order the holiday-exclusive beverages Salted Pretzel Oatmilk on 6 November, the classic Peppermint Mocha on 13 November and the Toffee Nut Crunch on 27 November.

The sticker season is upon us as the 2025 Starbucks Traditions Collection can be redeemed with only 17 stickers.

Organizing has never been elegant with the 2025 Sable Planner and Pouch. This set features a luxurious leather cover in a rich sable hue paired with a sleek rose gold pen. A matching leather pouch offers convenient storage for the pen and other essentials.