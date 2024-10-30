Brewing the holiday cheer

A mix of fresh offerings and returning favorites make up the Starbucks holiday menu.
Sip, celebrate and repeat with the coffee chain’s holiday items such as the Chocolate Toffee Nut Roulade, Roasted Tofu and Mushroom Roti Canai, Classic Beef Lasagna, Berry Crumble Cheesecake, Chocolate Crepe Cake, Chicken Fajita Rool, Chocolate Chip Overload Cookies, Red Velvet Cookies, Chicken Pot Pie and Chocolate Tartufo Cake.
Starbucks Christmas Blend features and Sumatra blended with dark-roasted beans from Papua New Guinea, Guatemala and Colombia. Enjoy triple stars when you order the holiday-exclusive beverages Salted Pretzel Oatmilk on 6 November, the classic Peppermint Mocha on 13 November and the Toffee Nut Crunch on 27 November.
The sticker season is upon us as the 2025 Starbucks Traditions Collection can be redeemed with only 17 stickers.
Organizing has never been elegant with the 2025 Sable Planner and Pouch. This set features a luxurious leather cover in a rich sable hue paired with a sleek rose gold pen. A matching leather pouch offers convenient storage for the pen and other essentials.
For those who prefer chilled beverages, Starbucks presents the Turquoise and Indigo Cold Cups generously sized 24 fl oz to keep iced coffees, teas, and other refreshing drinks cool.
Experience on-the-go convenience without compromising style with the Starbucks Turquoise and Indigo Tumblers. These sleek 16.5-fl oz flasks, available in vibrant turquoise and a sophisticated indigo gloss, are crafted with a leak-proof design, ensuring drinks stay securely contained while on the move.
From 2 November 2024 to 2 January 2025, earn an e-sticker with each purchase of a Tall, Grande, or Venti handcrafted beverage. Simply opt-in with an e-Promo Card through the Starbucks Philippines app to track and redeem a reward of your choice after collecting 17 stickers.
For online shoppers, Starbucks Rewards members with a linked Lazada Philippines account can redeem a Starbucks Traditions reward in the Starbucks Philippines app with every P7,000 single-receipt purchase.
Visit your nearest store or explore the full collection at www.starbuckstraditions.ph. Download the Starbucks PH App, opt-in, then sip, celebrate and repeat.