Bong Go recognized as "Supportive Legislator" CDA Gawad Parangal 2024

At the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Gawad Parangal Awards Ceremony held on 29 October at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed gratitude to cooperative leaders for their pivotal role in fostering community development across the Philippines.

As a supportive legislator awardee, Go highlighted his dedication to the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" program, a partnership with the CDA to bolster small cooperatives nationwide. Celebrating October as National Cooperative Month, Go noted, “Ang buwan ng Oktubre ay talagang mahalaga para sa ating mga kooperatiba, sapagkat ipinagdiriwang natin ang Cooperative Month. Bilang co-author at co-sponsor ng Republic Act No. 11502…malaking karangalan po para sa akin ang maging bahagi ng layuning ito na ipagdiwang ang kontribusyon ng mga kooperatiba sa ating bansa,”

Republic Act No. 11502, or the National Cooperative Month Act, highlights the importance of October as a month to celebrate cooperatives’ impact on Filipino communities.

Acknowledging the essential work of the CDA, led by Chairperson Undersecretary Joseph Encabo, Go praised the support provided to cooperatives in underserved areas.

He also highlighted his advocacy for Republic Act No. 11535, mandating Cooperative Development Officers in all localities, as a legislative step to ensure government support reaches cooperatives at every level.

Throughout the event, Go renewed his commitment to the sector, affirming his office’s openness to dialogue and collaboration.

“Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede po natin gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon,” he said, encouraging cooperative members to engage with his team for further support.