BINI EXPANDS ITS WORLD

BINI is on a roll.

The eight-member Filipino act, composed of main visual Aiah, lead vocalist Colet, singer and dancer Gwen, leader Jhoanna, main vocalist Maloi, lead rappers Mikha and Stacey and main dancer Sheena, started the year strong with multiple activities left and right solidifying its stance as the nation’s girl group.

Since its release, “Cherry on Top” has peaked on numerous charts. The girls were tapped by several brands to be their ambassadors. Fans, too, saw the group hold special performances at KCon LA, Samsung Galaxy AI Festival, Billboard Philippine, and most recently at It’s Showtime’s “Magpasikat.”

There’s also the release of an official lightstick and a three-part docuseries that chronicles the journey to stardom of BINI.

Then, accolades followed suit. BINI was nominated at the Awit Awards for five categories including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Performance by a Group, Best Pop Recording and Best Engineered Recording.

After being recognized by the Grammy website as one of the 12 rising girl groups, BINI was nominated for the Best Asia Act at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. Meanwhile, the group received an award at the Billboard K Power 100 in South Korea.

Leading health and supplements marketing company, IAM Worldwide Corporation, recently unveiled BINI as the newest addition to its star-studded brand ambassadors.

“Before we signed them, the girls and their parents informed us that they are avid users of Amazing Pure Organic Barley and Choco Barley. Immediate effects were felt on the improvement of their health; taking barley daily gave them added energy and stamina to perform and be at their best. That’s why we are so happy to have the girls as part of the family,” Allen Marvin Eder, IAM Worldwide co-founder and president, said.

The group will be the face of the company’s Amazing Pure Organic Barley and variant Choco Barley.

“Like what BINI stands for, IAM Worldwide has always encouraged the youth to be at their very best. And having great confidence, passion and productivity is made better if one leads a healthy lifestyle,” said Aika Lorraine Uy, IAM Worldwide co-founder and vice president.

Aside from BINI, the company’s roster of endorsers includes Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Piolo Pascual and Small Laude.

BINI will perform on stage from 16 to 18 November at the Araneta Coliseum for the GRAND BINIVERSE concert.