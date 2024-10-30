Beiersdorf, Watsons, and Plan International commit to empowering young women

Girls hold the power to shape a brighter, more inclusive future, but many are hindered by persistent biases and barriers that silence their voices and restrict their potential. As the world celebrates the International Day of the Girl (IDG), a call to action emerges to create a supportive environment where girls can dream beyond limits.

In response, Beiersdorf Philippines, Watsons, and Plan International Pilipinas have reaffirmed their partnership to enhance initiatives aimed at uplifting girls in the country.

Over the past two years, this collaboration has united their efforts to accelerate social change for young women. Building on last year’s focus on girls' rights, gender equality, and economic resilience, the partnership now addresses issues such as the disempowering impact of social isolation, mental health and well-being, and career development pathways.

Partners in empowerment

NIVEA, a brand under Beiersdorf, is committed to fostering an inclusive society through its global mission, NIVEA CONNECT. Addressing the rise of social isolation among young women is critical, as loneliness increases vulnerability to social injustices and hinders overall development.

Watsons aims to inspire holistic well-being and acts of kindness toward individuals and communities. Under its Sustainability goals, the company provides scholarships and career opportunities for youth.

Plan International Pilipinas has been advancing children’s rights and promoting equality for girls since 1961. The organization emphasizes that girls' mental health is foundational to their success and well-being, encouraging them to prioritize self-care and seek support to thrive in their careers and personal lives.

'Isolation to inclusion' event

For their IDG celebration, the three organizations hosted an event titled “From Isolation to Inclusion: Empowering Girls, Shaping Futures.” The event featured learning modules on financial literacy, digital literacy, and career guidance for girls from Punlaan School, preparing them for future work opportunities and professional empowerment.

Beiersdorf Philippines Country Manager Nimisha Jain in her opening remarks stated, “NIVEA’s CARE BEYOND SKIN Sustainability Agenda is guiding all our actions across three critical areas: consumer, society and environment, forming a holistic approach. We want to 'Care beyond Skin' by empowering women so that they can thrive."

She also shared findings from a NIVEA global study on social isolation which revealed that young people between 16-24 (38%), hybrid workers (52%), and heavy social media users (34%) feel the most isolated in society. She explained that breaking the cycle of social isolation entails building connections, fostering community, and having access to mental health resources, which are key components of NIVEA CONNECT.

During the panel discussion, Beiersdorf Philippines Sales Director Jacques Baisa, Watsons SAVP for Marketing Communications, PR, and Sustainability Sharon Decapia, and Plan International Pilipinas Portfolio Manager for Gender Equality and Inclusion Twyla David explored how social isolation has disadvantaged girls historically and discussed necessary interventions and community support systems.

The event concluded with Beiersdorf Philippines donating P1 million to continue the Watsons and Punlaan School Apprenticeship Program, which trains students with a TESDA-certified curriculum for careers in the health and beauty retail sector. Successful participants are assured permanent positions as Pharmacy Assistants in Watsons.

The partnership was further solidified with a MOA signing, reaffirming their collaborative efforts.

Watsons SAVP Sharon Decapia highlighted, “At Watsons, we understand that our responsibilities go beyond helping people care for their health and bring out their innate beauty."

Plan International Pilipinas Executive Director Ana Maria Locsin said, “Today, we stand united with Beiersdorf and Watsons in our shared commitment to transforming the lives of Filipino girls and young women. The theme of this year’s partnership event on social isolation resonates deeply with our mission of advancing children’s rights and equality for girls in the country.”

"We firmly believe that when girls are empowered and included, they envision brighter futures for themselves and become catalysts for change, helping shape a world where we are all equal,” she added.

NIVEA's commitment to combating social isolation extends beyond the Philippines, aiming to establish local NIVEA CONNECT projects with partners in forty countries by 2026, furthering Beiersdorf’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive society.