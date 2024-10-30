‘AND THE BREAD WINNER IS’ . . . Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda is all set to promote and introduce a new chapter of her movie career via the movie And the Bread Winner Is, one of the official entries for the Metro Manila Film Festival.

The comedian said that this will be her perfect comeback at the MMFF.

“Special ang taon na ito kasi may milestone sa Metro Manila Film Festival 50 years ikagagalak ko na kasama ako sa taon na ito and ilang beses na rin naman na taon taon ako nandito golden year ng MMFF so gusto ko talaga kaya ng nagpahinga ako last year sabi ko sana next year makabuo tayo talaga kasi 50th year ng film fest sabi ko sana kasali ako doon (This is 50th year of the MMFF, a milestone year — and this is the perfect time for me to make a comeback),” Vice said.

With a string of box office hits under her name, Vice Ganda wants to prove to her audience that there is a new chapter to explore with this new project.

“Pinagpala ako dahil itong entry ko ang nagdirek ay si direk Jun Lana at Idea First ang naging katuwang ng Star Cinema at ng ABS-CBN Film Productions. This year, dito sa And the Bread Winner Is, binubuo pa lang ang pelikula parang they’ve been planning ABS-CBN, Star Cinema and Idea. First sabi nila ‘Vice Ganda New Movie Era’ sabi nila ito daw yun And the Bread Winner Is (I’m blessed to have direk Jun Lana as my director for this project. My producers describe this as a new era of my movie career), ” Vice added.

Vice also shared a trivial moment that happened for the first time in this movie.

“Excited na po ako mapanood first time ko gumawa ng pelikula na hindi pina preview sa akin regalo daw nila sa akin sa Pasko (They wouldn’t let me see the film and preview the film. They said that the finished cut is a Christmas gift for me),” she said.

Award-winning screen writer and director Jun Lana is all praises for Vice Ganda and described the film as something new for the box office superstar.

Vice, meanwhile, described director Jun Lana’s set as something different compared to the usual directors on set.

“Pinakamapayapa sa set mula simula hanggang dulo yung walang director na nagagalit, walang sumisigaw, walang nagbabato ng upuan masaya lang lagi (The most peaceful on set from beginning to end is when there is no director getting angry, no one yelling, no one throwing chairs, just happy all the time), Vice said.

Sobrang galing ng grupo nila sobra nilang professional sobrang loving sobrang supportive (during the taping, the set of Direk Jun was very relaxed and everyone behaved very professionally),” he said.

And the Bread Winner Is opens in Cinemas 25 December.