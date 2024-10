Adjusted mall hours for 'Undas' 2024

In preparation for this year’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, malls have begun releasing their adjusted operating hours for the weekend to offer a more convenient shopping experience.

SM SUPERMALLS

SM City North Edsa

30 October to 1 November

S Maison

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Baguio

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Fairview

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Caloocan

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Marikina

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Masinag

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM San Mateo

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM San Lazaro

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Santa Rosa

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Sta. Mesa

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Calamba

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Davao

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

SM Lanang Premier

1 to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls

Glorietta

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Greenbelt

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 November: 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

One Ayala

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Circuit

31 October to 3 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 and 3 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

31 October: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

1 November: 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

2 and 3 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Vertis North

31 October: 11 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls TriNoma

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Feliz

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Marikina

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Ayala Malls The 30th Main Mall

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Corte

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls UP Town Center

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Ayala Malls Alabang Town Center

31 October: 11 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 9 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Ayala Malls Market! Market!

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 and 3 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Bonifacio High Street

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

2 and 3 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Serendra

1 November: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

FILINVEST Malls

Festival

1 November: 12 P.M. to 9 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Fora

1 November: 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Main Square

1 November: 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.



Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Alabang West Parade

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Eastwood City

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Southwoods Mall

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 9 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Uptown Bonifacio

31 October: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 11 P.M.

Venice Grand Canal at McKinley Hill

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Forbes Town

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Arcovia City

31 October to 2 November: 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Lucky Chinatown

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Newport Mall

31 October to 2 November: 11 A.M. to 11 P.M.

Paseo Center/Three Central Mall/ San Antonio Place

1 November: 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

San Lorenzo Place Mall

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 November: 12 P.M. to 9 P.M.

2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Greenhouse at the Village Square Alabang

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Galleria

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Robinsons Magnolia

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Robinsons Malabon

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Robinsons Manila

31 October: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Robinsons Metro East

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Robinsons Novaliches

31 October: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

1 and 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.P.M.

Opus Mall

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Robinsons Otis

31 October to 2 November: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.