Aboitiz infra unit enters golden age

Aboitiz Construction is counting down to its golden anniversary in 2025.

Founded in 1975 when Aboitiz and Company acquired Hi-Speed Engineering, the company established Metaphil in 1978 in Cebu. The company specializes in steel fabrication and electromechanical works.

In 2017, the company officially rebranded as Aboitiz Construction, aligning its brand with the Aboitiz Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines.

Last year, it achieved a milestone by becoming one of the 72 quadruple A contractors in the country, reflecting its evolution into a fully equipped contractor capable of handling large-scale projects nationwide.

Aboitiz Construction, driven by its massive transformative purpose of “Building for Business to Prosper and Communities to Thrive,” is committed to operational excellence and quality structures.

New opportunities seen

The company reflects on nearly five decades of achievements while looking forward to new opportunities, promising a celebration of innovation, growth and leadership in the industry.

“As we celebrate our milestones, we thank our dedicated team members and valued partners for their vital contributions. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025, we’re not just reflecting on our achievements; we’re looking forward to new opportunities. Together, we will continue to build a legacy of excellence and ensure that Aboitiz Construction remains a trusted partner in the construction and maintenance industry,” Aboitiz Construction executive director Antonio Peñalver said.

Aboitiz Construction has established a strong presence across the Philippines in heavy and light industries, along with maintenance services, showcasing its adaptability and commitment to quality.

By partnering with numerous clients, the company acts not just as a contractor but as a trusted ally, aiming to transform visions into reality and create lasting impacts on communities and industries alike.

In 2023, Aboitiz Construction broadened its scope by launching its Industrial Maintenance segment, which quickly gained momentum. Key contracts include waterproofing works for Mactan Cebu International Airport and maintenance works for Cemex Philippines, as well as contracts for shutdown works and routine maintenance with various partners, including Therma South Inc., AP Renewables Inc., Therma Visayas Inc. and Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp.

Aboitiz Construction has recently partnered with DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. to develop a new berth for cement shipments at the Davao International Container Terminal in Panabo City, supporting economic growth in the Mindanao region.

Additionally, the company completed a project for Monde Nissin Corp., for its expanded bakery plant in Davao City, which will enhance food security and create local jobs.

Aboitiz Construction also designed and built five ambient warehouses for FAST Logistics Group in Consolacion, Cebu, boosting logistics operations and meeting the region’s demand for efficient storage solutions.