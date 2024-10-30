4 giant sardine factories in Zambo suspended

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Environmental Management Bureau in Zamboanga Peninsula (EMB-9) has issued Cease-and-Desist Orders (CDOs) against four giant sardine canning factories operating in Zamboanga City after they were found violating the Clean Water Act of 2004.

EMB-9 Director Engr. Alex D. Jimenez said yesterday the CDOs, were issued for an initial period of seven days and were subsequently affirmed by the Pollution Adjudication Board (PAB) on 18 October.

Jimenez identified the four sardine factories in this city — Mega Fishing Corporation, ZC E&L Corporation, Century Pacific Food Inc., and Southwest Asian Canning Corporation. They were found violating Republic Act 9275, also known as the Clean Water Act of 2004.

The violations were found during a comprehensive environmental compliance audit conducted on all canning industry establishments within Zamboanga City, he said.

Findings revealed that these four sardine canning factories in this city were discharging effluent into the Caragasan to Talisayan Coastal Water Class SC, which greatly exceeded the allowable Department of Environment and Natural Resources effluent standards.

Industrial Group of Zamboanga Inc. Spokesman Engr. Jaydrick Yap said that the four sardine canning factories in this city have already corrected their deficiencies as indicated in the EMB-9 in their report to the PAB.

Yap said, “As of today, the four canning companies have already complied as much as we can, to meet with the requirement set by the EMB both on infra and documentation needed by PAB.”

Additionally, he said, “The EMB-9 inspection has also helped us to correct our deficiency in the operation of a sardine canning factory in this city.”

“As a company, it is our commitment to also lead a good environmental way of production for the protection and preservation of the environment,” Yap, former President of Southern Philippines (Sophil) Deep Sea Fishing Association Inc.

“In terms of production, the four sardine factories “are on hold production” until the EMB lifts the cease and desist order they issued, Yap said.

The CDOs have affected about 5,000 factory workers, Yap said. “Only those involved in the packaging and storage of canned sardines are now working inside the factories,” he added.

“We are hoping the PAB can convene as soon as possible for the four canning factories to resume their respective production as part of the food security production for the country,” Yap pointed out.