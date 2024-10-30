11 ‘moonlighting’ PNP personnel axed

Nine police officers, including a lieutenant colonel, have been recommended for dismissal by the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for moonlighting as security escorts for a Chinese national allegedly connected to a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub.

Their moonlighting was discovered after a brawl inside a posh village in Muntinlupa City last May.

The PNP personnel, including five non-commissioned officers, were found guilty of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

IAS Inspector General Brigido Dulay said the administrative cases arose from a brawl reported by a village security guard, following complaints from residents about the disturbance caused by two police officers moonlighting as security escorts for a Chinese national allegedly linked to a POGO.

Members of Ayala Alabang Police Sub-Station 5 arrested two officers of the elite Special Action Force (SAF) who were involved in a fistfight at the scene.

Investigation showed the SAF officers were not on official duty at the time.

They were found guilty of rendering protective services without the approval of the Police Security and Protection Group, a clear violation of PNP policy.

In a previous Senate inquiry, evidence showed a conspiracy among certain SAF officials in Zamboanga City to cover up the illegal activities of the policemen in Ayala Alabang, making it appear that the two SAF commandos were physically present at their respective assigned units — the 52nd Special Action Company Zamboanga and the 55th Special Action Company Zamboanga — when in fact they were not.

Dulay stressed the importance of upholding professionalism and integrity within the PNP, saying the dismissal of the police officers marked a “significant step” for the IAS to continue upholding accountability within the police force.

“This resolution serves as a stern reminder that no police officer is above the law. The public has the right to expect the highest level of integrity from those sworn to serve and protect them. Any deviation from this duty will be met with the appropriate disciplinary sanctions,” Dulay said.

The PNP-AIS is the lead agency responsible for investigating police misconduct and upholding accountability within the police organization.

“The IAS is committed to ensuring that police officers adhere to the highest standards of conduct in serving the Filipino people,” Dulay stressed.