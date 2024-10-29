Yulo siblings impress Kugimiya

Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya held a short but intensive training camp for the younger siblings of Carlos Yulo — Karl Eldrew and Elaiza Andriel — with the hopes of helping them bring pride and glory to the country in major international events.

Kugimiya, who is credited for helping Yulo become a double gold medalist in the Paris Olympics, liked what he saw, saying that Eldrew and Elaiza have what it takes to follow the footstep of their older brother.

“We have seen the potential of Eldrew and Yza in becoming top gymnasts, ever since we saw them while coaching in Manila. That’s why I encouraged them to come to Tokyo and train with me,” Kugimiya said in a statement from the Japanese capital following their workout at the famed Tokushukai Gymnastics Club.

The coach thanked KG Management Inc. and Japanese benefactors, who preferred to remain anonymous, in supporting the overseas training camp of the Yulos, who were accompanied by junior coach Michael Sumabal.

“In this environment, we hope that both athletes can train well without any worries,” said Kugimiya about the Yulos, who have excelled in the dynamic and physically demanding sport, just like their older brother.

Karl Eldrew, 16, bagged the silver medal in the junior men’s vault in the Pacific Rim Championships in Cali, Colombia last April. He was also awarded the all-around gold medal in the junior men’s division of the AGU Asian Junior Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan a month later.

Meanwhile, Elaiza, 14, was the most bemedaled athlete in the girls’ high school division in the previous Palarong Pambansa, held in Cebu City last June, and a silver medal in the junior vault 19th Singapore Gymnastics Open Championships the previous month.

The Japanese mentor hoped to apply the new lessons and techniques he learned from the recent FIG Level coaching course, held in Tokyo, which he attended and received top honors.

Providing inspiration for the Yulos during their trip was Kugimiya’s pre-arranged visit at the Tokushukai gym of Paris Olympic Games men’s all-around champion and triple gold medalist Oka Shinnosuke and Paris Olympic men’s team gold medalist Sugino Takaaki.

“This will doubly inspire Karl Eldrew and Yza to excel in performing well in the years to come as they eye to compete in the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028,” Kugimiya said.