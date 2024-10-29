Woman nabbed for peddling children online

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a woman in Taguig City, where she has been allegedly peddling online and live sex shows of children, including her daughters.

Report showed the woman, whose identity has been withheld, was arrested last October 21 by operatives of the Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) who served a Warrant to Search and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) issued by the Taguig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15.

The NBI said the operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect in the act of offering her children to perform sexually explicit shows and the rescue of four (4) minor victims.

It added, “The operatives also confiscated computer devices, various sex toys, and money remittances in the suspect’s premises.”

The operation was conducted based on “information received by the NBI-HTRAD that an alleged facilitator in the Philippines is transmitting sexually exploitative images and videos of minors into the United States (US).”

Investigation showed the NBI-HTRAD learned that “Subject continues to offer live shows of her two (2) minor daughters in exchange for money.”

It then proceeded with the operation last October 21 after the woman informed an undercover agent that the live show would be held that day.