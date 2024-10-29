Where brides are the 'NU' Stars

The inaugural “Beloved” Bridal and Celebrations Fair at Fili Hotel took place at the Grand Ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center, offering a contemporary experience for couples and event planners. Fili Hotel is the newest brand of homegrown hotels by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts.

The two-day fair featured over 90 of the industry’s top wedding designers, event planners and suppliers, offering couples and celebration planners an immersive experience for their upcoming milestones. Insightful talks by experts Mary Grace Khu and Rita Neri provided valuable lectures on wedding planning, enriching the experience for attendees.