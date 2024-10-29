Where brides are the 'NU' Stars

The inaugural “Beloved” Bridal and Celebrations Fair at Fili Hotel took place at the Grand Ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center, offering a contemporary experience for couples and event planners. Fili Hotel is the newest brand of homegrown hotels by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts.
The two-day fair featured over 90 of the industry’s top wedding designers, event planners and suppliers, offering couples and celebration planners an immersive experience for their upcoming milestones. Insightful talks by experts Mary Grace Khu and Rita Neri provided valuable lectures on wedding planning, enriching the experience for attendees.
The second day featured tastings of exquisite banquet menus, ensuring that culinary excellence was also a focal point of the fair.
A standout moment was the exclusive fashion show by renowned designer Francis Libiran, showcasing his “Covenant Collection,” which celebrated love and commitment. His exquisite designs provided a glimpse into high bridal couture, setting a new benchmark for dream weddings.
Jun EscarioThe event also culminated with a grand finale showcasing formal wear by 10 prominent Cebu designers: Philip Rodriguez, Protacio Empaces, Jun Escario, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, Valerie Alvez, Hanz Coquilla, Mike Yapching, Oscar James and Agustin Pedrano. Their collections showcased the best of Cebuano design, perfect for weddings and other milestone events, cementing Cebu’s reputation as a fashion hub.
The fair set a new standard for bridal events in Cebu, offering a blend of inspiration and networking expertise and opportunities for those planning significant celebrations.