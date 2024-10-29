Wanted man yields gun, illegal drugs

Police Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang, District Director, on Monday announced the arrest of a target of a search warrant that also led to the confiscation of firearms and drugs.

Personnel from the Police Detective Unit of Paraňaque City executed a search warrant at the residence of the subject identified as "Roberto," 35 years old, in Area 5 Sitio Libjo, Barangay Sto. Niño around 6 p.m.

It was conducted under Search Warrant No. 272-2024-LMDG, issued by Hon. Leilani Marie Dacanay-Grimares, 1st Vice-Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court in Paraňaque City, on 22 October 2024, for suspected violation of Republic Act 10591, concerning firearms and ammunition.

During the execution of the warrant, police officers recovered a .38 caliber Armscor 201S firearm, along with four live ammunition rounds, hidden beneath the suspect's pillow. Following this discovery, the suspect was taken into custody.

Subsequent search of the suspect’s belongings revealed a knot-tied package containing white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 55 grams with an estimated street value of ₱374,000.00, found in a black sling bag.

The suspect now faces complaints for violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition) and Section 11, Article 11 of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Yang commended Parañaque City Police for their relentless commitment to maintaining public safety and combating illegal firearms and drug-related activities in their AOR.