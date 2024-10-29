UK couple's Halloween house so terrifying it's adults-only

A couple in Stafford, UK, has taken Halloween to a terrifying level, transforming their home into an elaborate haunted house so frightening it’s been marked adults-only. Elliot Smith and Tasha Quick spent weeks outfitting their home with spine-chilling details, from an eerie pet cemetery to a haunted witch’s cabin, creating an attraction that’s not for the faint of heart, as reported by Adam Dutton for SWNS.

Testing the haunted maze with a few children quickly proved the need for an 18+ restriction after kids emerged frightened. For younger visitors, Elliot and Tasha created a separate mini-maze with lights and animatronics, ensuring the experience remains fun but less intense.

Smith, a building maintenance worker, said he and Tasha wanted to fully capture the spirit of Halloween, creating an experience that’s both entertaining and chilling. “People love it, but they don’t realize just how scary it is until they’re in,” he said. The pair’s property is decked out with everything from ghostly projections to a full pumpkin patch, and they’ve enlisted actors, mostly family members, to surprise and frighten thrill-seeking visitors.

Proceeds from the haunted house go to the Childhood Cancer Parents Alliance, a cause close to the couple’s hearts, and visitors are encouraged to donate as they make their way through this haunted experience.