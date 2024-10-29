Typhoon ‘Leon’ intensifying

Typhoon “Leon” is expected to approach super typhoon category as it passes close to the Batanes islands this Thursday, 31 October, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As “Leon’s” track continues to shift westward, its landfall over the Batanes islands has not been ruled out by the weather bureau.

PAGASA said “Leon” has undergone rapid intensification and now carries winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 185 kph.

The typhoon was last located 505 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, moving west-northwestward at a slow speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

Signal No. 2 was raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Kalinga, the northern portion of Abra and Apayao.

Signal No. 1 was raised over the remaining areas of Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera region, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija, the northern and eastern portions of Quezon, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon and Catanduanes.

The satellite image of the weather bureau showed the eye of “Leon” had become more visible.

PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said they expect “Leon” to continue its rapid intensification as it moves toward the Batanes-Taiwan area.

The weather bureau warned of very rough sea conditions, with waves possibly ranging from seven to 10 meters in the seaboards of Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes.

Additionally, a storm surge warning has been issued for waves of two to three meters in the coastal areas of Batanes and Cagayan.