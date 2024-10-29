Typhoon-affected residents in southern Luzon receive aid from AboitizPower

Aboitiz Power Corporation, through its geothermal arm AP Renewables Inc. (APRI) and the Aboitiz Foundation Inc., donated relief goods to over 5,300 individuals affected by Typhoon Kristine. The care packages — which included essentials such as rice, canned goods, and water — were given at evacuation sites in APRI’s host communities in the Makiling-Banahaw (MakBan) Geothermal Plant in the provinces of Laguna and Batangas and in the Tiwi Geothermal Plant in Albay. With province-wide power outages after the typhoon, APRI also put up charging stations to help residents charge their portable appliances and mobile phones. Pictured are residents in Tiwi, Albay accepting the care packages from APRI team member volunteers