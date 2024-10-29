Toll operators ready for Undas exodus

With a surge in travelers expected over the long weekend, toll road operators are implementing extensive preparations for their smooth journey.

SMC Infrastructure said it is coordinating with government agencies to optimize the traffic flow starting 31 October.

“Our toll operations teams are ready for the expected traffic surge,” the company said.

From 31 October to 5 November, roadworks that could disrupt traffic will be halted. Motorists are advised to ensure their Autosweep accounts are loaded and RFID cards are ready to avoid delays.