Tolentino presents ‘My Working Team’

Three gold medals in two Olympics that bridged one cycle and four Asian Games gold medals, including the coveted men’s basketball title — highlighted Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino’s watch in the last four years as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Add the overall championship in the country’s most successful hosting of the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 where Filipino athletes won 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals in 56 sports, which is more than 50 golds over second-placed Vietnam.

It’s one POC administration that’s too tough an act to match: Producing a Carlos Yulo that won two gymnastics gold medals in the Paris Olympics and before that Hidilyn Diaz gifting the country its first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

“It’s about teamwork, it’s about setting and achieving goals, it’s about cooperation,” said Tolentino who recently announced through a video what he called as “My Working Team” for the POC’s elections on 29 November at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant.

The POC holds elections once every four years specifically on the last Friday of November of an Olympic year.

And for this November’s elections, Tolentino, who heads the cycling federation since 2008, will be seeking a fresh four-year mandate as president of the highest sports-governing body in the country with his “Working Team” composed of Alfredo “Al” Panlilio of basketball as first vice president, Rep. Richard Gomez of modern pentathlon as second vice president, Dr. Jose Raul Canlas of surfing as treasurer and Donaldo Caringal of volleyball as auditor.

Meanwhile, running to be part of the POC executive board are Alexander “Ali” Sulit of judo, Ferdinand “Ferdie” Agustin of jiu-jitsu, Leonora “Len” Escollante of canoe-kayak, Alvin Aguilar of wrestling and Leah Jalandoni Gonzales of fencing.

“This is ‘My Working Team’ and the mission is ‘Faster, Stronger, Higher — Together,’” Tolentino said.

“It will be much tougher this time as the Los Angeles 2028 beckons, but rest assured, we will be more committed and active to our task, all for Philippine sports.”

The Commission on Elections for the country’s national Olympic body is composed of the returning Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV as chairman with Letran College Calamba Rector and President Rev. Fr. Napoleon Encarnacion, O.P., and Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo as members.

The filing of the candidacies started last 15 October and ends today, 30 October.