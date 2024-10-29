The language of restraint

Languid, fluid and simple with a lot sexy -- this was running through my head seeing Martin Bautista’s first solo show after 17 years in the industry at the BYS Fashion Week held recently at One Ayala.
The designer’s signature was evident in a range of short, to long figure-flattering pieces, to flowing, ethereal numbers. You could see a celebration of the female form and the beauty of femininity.
There’s something about a woman’s body that has become part of Bautista’s DNA and design identity. His noteworthy sculptural drapes naturally make every woman feel like a goddess. You can feel in his clothes feminine hotness and power. This is something he has mastered through years of designing from a young hopeful and aspiring talent to now a seasoned and sought-after name in the industry.
Now, Bautista is exercising restraint. You can see the newness and evolution of his designs. His classics are made new through introducing current colors and textiles, giving that refreshed look and feel. Martin says, “This collection is a thesis on restraint and flow; of control and calmness. It’s different, but somehow still very much so close and true to my DNA as a designer.”
Less is more and necessary in this age where fashion has become more conscious. Crinkled crepe and industrial taffeta provide new silhouettes, while two-toned tie-dye jersey draped in free-form and body-revealing looks in black and white with Philippine mother of pearl accents contribute to the proposition of the new and the now.
There are no over-embellishments and outlandish frills, just a subtle detailing statement of minimalist clarity. They’re practical and wearable pieces for everyday wear -- never too much and just about right to keep the pendulum of style swinging to remain relevant and having the right design frame of mind.
Martin ends, “It has always been about balance, as well as exploring the possibilities of what can be done differently in occasion wear or day wear.”