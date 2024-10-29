The language of restraint

Less is more and necessary in this age where fashion has become more conscious. Crinkled crepe and industrial taffeta provide new silhouettes, while two-toned tie-dye jersey draped in free-form and body-revealing looks in black and white with Philippine mother of pearl accents contribute to the proposition of the new and the now.

There are no over-embellishments and outlandish frills, just a subtle detailing statement of minimalist clarity. They’re practical and wearable pieces for everyday wear -- never too much and just about right to keep the pendulum of style swinging to remain relevant and having the right design frame of mind.

Martin ends, “It has always been about balance, as well as exploring the possibilities of what can be done differently in occasion wear or day wear.”