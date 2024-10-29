SM MoA hosts internatn'l exhibit, fire square road show adressing disaster risks

In observance of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) 2024, Manila held the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), featuring the "Are You Ready?" Exhibition and Fire Square Road Show and gathering leaders, UN officials, and civil society to spotlight the role of education in building community resilience to natural and man-made disasters.

A powerful platform for change

The "Are You Ready?" art exhibition, a collaborative effort by one of Asia’s leading integrated property developers, SM Prime, together with its corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the Philippine government, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, showcased artworks that highlighted the challenges and solutions related to disaster risk reduction in Asia and the Pacific. The exhibition aimed to raise awareness and inspire action to build more resilient communities, aligning with the theme of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024.

Empowering youth through education

A panel discussion was also moderated by UNDRR’s Rosalind Cook and aimed to address key issues concerning DRR in schools. Panelists discussed the Comprehensive School Safety Framework 2022-2030 and the necessity of empowering the youth to contribute to DRR strategies. Participants emphasized the importance of knowledge and skills-building among students, specifically disaster preparedness.

Interactive fire safety training

The Fire Square Road Show, an initiative by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), provided interactive training on fire safety and prevention. Attendees underwent workshops on first aid, proper use of fire extinguishers, electrical safety, and rappelling, among others. Live demonstrations on rappelling and emergency response showcased the BFP's capabilities in handling emergency situations, while educational materials were also provided for children and families on fire safety and emergency preparedness.

A collaborative effort for a safer future

The event demonstrated the power of collaboration in addressing disaster risks. By prioritizing education, empowering youth, and promoting awareness about disaster preparedness, the Asia-Pacific region can work towards a future where communities are better equipped to mitigate the impacts of disasters and help shape a better future for all.