Senator Lito Lapid distributed over two thousand relief goods to the victims of Severe Tropical Kristine, which caused extensive damage across much of Luzon, particularly in the provinces of Quezon, Cavite, and Batangas, on Monday, 28 October.

John Louie Abrina









