Semis bonus on UP’s radar

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. — Adamson vs UE

6:30 p.m. — Ateneo vs UP

Already assured of a sixth straight playoffs appearance, University of the Philippines (UP) shifts its focus on inching closer to a Final Four twice-to-beat advantage when it faces Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The “Battle of Katipunan” explodes at 6:30 p.m. after the 2 p.m. clash between semifinals hopefuls University of the East and Adamson University.

Parading an 8-1 win-loss record, the Fighting Maroons joined defending champion De La Salle University to the next round.

After suffering an end of first round loss to the Green Archers in a rematch of last year’s finals, UP has won back-to-back games including a 70-59 whipping of the Falcons last Sunday.

Although favored to make a repeat over the shaky Blue Eagles, the Fighting Maroons are not taking any team lightly.

UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon is confident that his players fully understand the magnitude of the remaining games in the elimination round in their goal of reclaiming the title they lost last season.

“I think what’s important is that everyone is on the same page, regardless of their minutes inside, long or short. We’ll prepare, stay on our winning mindset and execute the things we need to do inside the court,” he said.

The Fighting Maroons had a rousing start to the season after a 77-61 rout of the Blue Eagles in the first round.

“What’s good about this is that we have control of our destiny. So, I guess the next goal is that twice-to-beat, because that’s a huge advantage for us in the Final Four,” Luanzon added.

Ateneo, on the other hand, is in a desperate position in the race for the remaining semis seats.

Holding a 3-7 slate tied with Adamson and Far Eastern University, the Blue Eagles are one and a half games behind fourth running University of Santo Tomas (5-6).

Ateneo saw its two-game win streak snapped by La Salle, 80-65, last Saturday.