SCUTTLEBUTT

Mega Asian conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has consolidated its hold over the province of Bulacan with a recent transaction involving Filipinas Water Holdings Corp. (FWHC), Manny V. Pangilinan-controlled Manila Water Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and SMC Bulacan Water Services Corp. for the sale of FWHC’s 90-percent stake in Bulakan Water Co. and Obando Water Co. for P1.02 billion.

AP Securities said taking control of these water companies would further consolidate SMC’s control over the province of Bulacan.

SMC is currently building an airport and an adjacent “Aerocity” in the municipality of Bulakan, as well as the MRT-7 line, which will connect North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

SMC is also in talks to merge its toll road units with Metro Pacific’s NLEX, which traverses the province.

MWC intends to use the proceeds to fund other strategic initiatives in areas outside its core East Zone concession. The transaction would increase MVP’s cash pile by around 13 percent and would go a long way towards funding the P3-billion to P4-billion capex requirements for projects outside of its Manila East Zone concession, or the non-East Zone Philippines (NEZ-PH) projects.

Bulakan and Obando water services billed a combined 2.5 million cubic meters (mcm) in the first half, which is a very small fraction of NEZ-PH’s total billed volume of 60.1 mcm for the period. The two areas’ combined billed connections of 24,617 households is likewise a small percentage of NEZ-PH’s total billed connections of 293,384 households.