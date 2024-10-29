SC TROs PhilHealth fund transfer

A health reform advocate on Tuesday hailed the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court (SC) against the transfer of the remaining unused funds of the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the national treasury.

In a statement, Dr. Tony Leachon lauded the High Court for issuing the TRO on the transfer of PhilHealth’s P89.9 billion in excess funds to the national treasury. Also hailing the development was Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito.

The SC issued the TRO on Tuesday, 29 October, after three of the four scheduled fund transfers had already been made.

Of the P89.9 billion the Department of Finance had ordered PhilHealth to return, P60 billion had been returned: P20 billion on 10 May, P10 billion on 21 August, and P30 billion on 16 October.

The last tranche — P29.9 billion — was slated to be transferred in November.

Leachon said the TRO “preserves the current situation, preventing any further transfers.”

However, he noted that to fully restore the integrity of PhilHealth’s financial resources, a status quo ante order should also be issued.

“This would ensure that the funds previously transferred to the national treasury are returned to PhilHealth, where they rightfully belong,” Leachon said.

“As we await further legal remedies, the next step would be to secure this status quo order, allowing these vital funds to be used for the healthcare needs of Filipinos as intended under the Universal Health Care Law,” he said.

Leachon asserted the development “signals a strong movement toward accountability and genuine change in how public resources are managed.”

The SC acted on three separate petitions that were consolidated — those filed by the groups of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares, and the 1SAMBAYAN Coalition.

The petitions were sparked by the Department of Finance order to PhilHealth to remit its excess funds to the National Treasury in April.

Ejercito, the principal author of Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, welcomed the TRO against the transfer of the PhilHealth funds.

In a statement, Ejercito commended the SC for issuing the TRO against the transfer, which he described as “unacceptable.”

“It is unacceptable that PhilHealth has such a large amount of unused funds while many of our fellow citizens continue to struggle with their hospital expenses,” he said.

“PhilHealth owes the Filipino people an explanation for this underspending and for wasting this opportunity, especially when these funds could have been used to expand health benefits, reduce premiums, and support those who need it most — the indigent, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities,” Ejercito said.