Rik Rasos makes a bold debut at BYS Fashion Week ’24

The Black Box Theatre at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) buzzed with excitement on the second day of BYS Fashion Week 2024.

Fashionistas from different ethnic backgrounds gathered to witness the highly anticipated debut of designer Rik Rasos.

The air was filled with anticipation as the crowd prepared to immerse themselves in Rasos’ latest creations. Known for his forward-thinking approach to fashion, Rasos wowed the audience with his masterful use of denim, layering the timeless fabric with multicultural influences.

His designs showcased the evolution of Filipino fashion, offering a fresh take on everyday wear. From layered fabrics to oversized leather, Rasos’ collection reflected the unique blend of tradition and modernity that defines today’s Filipino style.