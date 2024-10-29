Rik Rasos makes a bold debut at BYS Fashion Week ’24

The Black Box Theatre at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) buzzed with excitement on the second day of BYS Fashion Week 2024.
Fashionistas from different ethnic backgrounds gathered to witness the highly anticipated debut of designer Rik Rasos.
The air was filled with anticipation as the crowd prepared to immerse themselves in Rasos’ latest creations. Known for his forward-thinking approach to fashion, Rasos wowed the audience with his masterful use of denim, layering the timeless fabric with multicultural influences.
His designs showcased the evolution of Filipino fashion, offering a fresh take on everyday wear. From layered fabrics to oversized leather, Rasos’ collection reflected the unique blend of tradition and modernity that defines today’s Filipino style.
The highlight of his collection was undoubtedly the use of Japanese twill, suede and premium leathers like calfskin and sheepskin.
Proudrace’s signature craftsmanship was on full display, with each piece showcasing Rasos’ attention to detail. His innovative layering of textures, from structured jackets to flowing trousers, demonstrated an artist at the height of his creativity.
What set Rasos apart was the playful cheekiness woven into his designs. Vibrant pops of color broke through the muted palette, balancing the collection’s soft, tactile appeal with a sense of fun.
His debut at BYS Fashion Week was not just a display of technical skill; it also brought artistry and whimsy to the runway.
As the models made their final walk, it became clear that Rasos had not only made a statement but had also set the tone for the future of Philippine fashion.
His debut was bold, brilliant and unforgettable, marking him as a force to watch in the years to come.