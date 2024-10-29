Quezon, South Cotabato rule MPBL semis openers

The Quezon Huskers buried the Parañaque Patriots with a ton of points in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 75-62, Monday night in Game One of their Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season South Division semifinal series at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Held to a 50-50 count, the Huskers clustered 13 points, sparked by Gab Banal’s triple and Judel Fuentes’ back-to-back triples, to break away with 5:30 remaining and move within a win of advancing to the division finals against the winner of a similar semifinal series pitting South Cotabato against Batangas.

The South Cotabato Warriors got the boost from Christian Fajarito and subdued the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters, 87-76, earlier.

After Quezon’s barrage, Parañaque could get no closer than 61-70 following two free throws by Jielo Razon, an inside thrust and a triple by John Umali with one minute and 24 seconds left.

Flashing the form that made him the MPBL Datu Cup Most Valuable Player, Banal posted 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Ximone Sandagon, who tallied 16 points and five rebounds and Fuentes, who fired 13 points.

The Huskers could cut short the best-of-three tussle if they repeat over the underdog Patriots in Game 2 on Monday.

Homegrown Topeng Lagrama also shone for Quezon Coach Eric Gonzales with seven points, five assist and three rebounds.

Parañaque got 14 points plus eight rebounds from John Uduba and 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Jielo Razon.

Fajarito, who played only 16 of 28 elimination round games due to nagging injuries, chalked 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes and 57 seconds of play to earn the Daily Fantasy best player honors.