President Marcos to grace world dragon boat tilt

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will lend his prestige to the opening of the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships by serving as the guest of honor in the opening ceremony on Thursday at the Puerto Princesa Baywalk here.

Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragon Boat Federation president Leonora Escollante said she is honored to welcome the Chief Executive in the biggest and most prestigious dragon boat event in the world.

“I never imagined that no less than President Bongbong Marcos would grace our opening ceremony and, of course, our event. He fulfilled his promise so this is truly amazing,” Escollante said.

“Well, it is truly an honor that the Chief Executive is coming over. I was shocked when the Office of the President confirmed it last Monday. Now even the Puerto Princesa City government officials informed me confirming that he, indeed, is coming over.”

The President earlier paid tribute to the blue-ribbon meet also serving as a highlight of the centennial anniversary of the International Canoe Federation by issuing Proclamation No. 699 in declaring annually the last week of October as “Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines.”

In issuing the decree, Marcos Jr. noted that “paddling forward symbolizes unity and strength in navigating the challenges towards achieving progress as a Filipino nation,” while promoting the sport throughout the Philippine archipelago.