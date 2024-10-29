Police arrest former child star for Pasig killing

Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan reported that former child start John Wayne Sace allegedly shot and killed a man identified only as alias "Lynell" around 7:26 PM along Feliciano Street, Barangay Sagad, Pasig City.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim had a heated argument, during which the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, resulting in his immediate death. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, taking the weapon with him.

According to a witness, the victim was on his way home when the suspect followed him and, with intent to kill, shot him multiple times in the back.

Acting promptly, the police chief assembled an investigative team to conduct a thorough investigation and hot pursuit operation. This led to the suspect's arrest on Tuesday morning at a hotel in Pasig City.

Recovered from the suspect was a .45 caliber pistol with a defaced serial number, a magazine, and four live rounds of ammunition.

Charges of murder and violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared for filing and inquest proceedings before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.