PNP touts anti-crime efforts after Duterte, Bato’s remarks on rising criminality

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday touted its latest data indicating a “substantial decline in crime rates” after former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bato Dela Rosa repeatedly remarked on the rise in the country’s drug-related criminality under the current administration.

In its statement, the PNP said its intensified measures against illegal drugs resulted in a decrease in the total index crimes.

“The PNP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and order nationwide. Our latest data indicates a substantial decline in crime rates, underscoring the effectiveness of our ongoing strategies and proactive measures,” it stated.

Citing its records from 1 July 2022 to 28 July 2024, the PNP noted what it describes as a “remarkable” 61.87 percent decrease in total index crimes.

The figure—83,059—was compared with 217,830 reported incidents during the same period from 2016 to 2018.

According to the police organization, this significant downward trend spans various categories of crime.

“Notably, crimes against persons, including murder, homicide, physical injuries, and rape, decreased by 55.69 percent,” it said.

“Specifically, we recorded reductions of 11,641 in murders, 2,420 in homicides, 2,719 in rape incidents, and a notable decrease of 34,966 in physical injuries,” it added.

PNP also noted that crimes against property, such as robbery, theft, and carnapping, registered a significant decline of 66.81 percent, with reported cases dropping from 124,799 to 41,420 during the same comparative periods.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon’s subcommittee hearing on his administration’s war on drugs campaign on Monday, Duterte said criminality has increased, to which both Malacañan and the Department of Justice immediately denied.

“It is unfortunate that drug-related crimes are on the rise again. Every day, you can read about children being raped, people getting killed and robbed, and just recently a drug den was raided within the Malacañang Complex,” he said.

“This clearly manifests that purveyors of this menace are back in business,” he added.

Dela Rosa also made remarks on the increasing criminality in the country.

On the contrary, the PNP stressed the reduction in crime volume under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with its intensified campaign against illegal drugs “remarkable results.”

“The PNP has made significant strides in operational efficiency, evidenced by a 27.13 percent increase in the Crime Clearance Efficiency rate and a 10.28 percent rise in the Crime Solution Efficiency rate,” it said.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to swiftly resolving cases and delivering justice to victims, thereby fostering public trust in our law enforcement efforts,” it added.

Citing its first two years of our enhanced operations, the PNP noted it seized illegal drugs valued at P35.6 billion and apprehended 122,309 individuals involved in drug-related offenses.

“These accomplishments highlight the effectiveness of our strategies and reinforce our dedication to combating the illegal drug trade,” it said.

The PNP lamented its “steadfast commitment” to upholding justice, accountability, and respect for human life.

“We continue to implement a balanced approach to law enforcement that combines effective crime prevention with a strong commitment to protecting human rights,” it said.

“Our priority is public safety while ensuring that the dignity of every individual is respected and upheld.”

.