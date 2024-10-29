PITX ready for Undas passenger influx

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) said on Tuesday it has been readying its operation for the influx of passengers expected to go to provinces in the observance of All Saints Day.

Jason Salvador, PITX spokesperson at the Quezon City Journalists' Forum, said though most bus routes leading to Bicol provinces except Daet have been suspended, they expect the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board to lift the suspension in time to cater to commuters who are going to their provinces.

"Clearing operations (on roads damaged by flooding) are still being done though; our commuters should be ready to be patient as reports that some areas still experience 30 kilometers of traffic," Salvador explained.

He added that the expected volume of passengers based on historical data is always pegged to reach 2.4 million, with an average number of passengers on a one-way trip of 150,000.

However, due to the disruption brought by severe storm Kristine, PITX estimated that the number of passengers traveling for "Undas" would only be 1.4 million.

"Others (passengers) are having doubts whether to travel home or stay here in Manila," Salvador said, noting it is also the same with those in the provinces affected by Kristine and the approaching typhoon Leon.

He also advised those who are planning to go to their home town to book their trip early for their own convenience.

But Salvador said PITX will make sure that there will be enough buses for the riding public this holiday.

He also advised travelers to always be alert and listen to or watch the news for their safety.