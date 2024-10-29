PCSO MESSAGES

As we celebrate the PCSO’s 90th anniversary and National Day of Charity, I am filled with gratitude and pride. For nine decades, the PCSO has been more than just a government agency; it has served as an anchor of hope, a catalyst for change, and a symbol of the Filipino spirit of compassion and selflessness.

Through our various programs, we have positively impacted countless lives by providing essential medical assistance, educational opportunities and critical support during times of crisis. This anniversary is not only a celebration of the PCSO’s achievements but also a tribute to the collective efforts of our dedicated staff, the remarkable support of our lottery players, and the unwavering spirit of the Filipino people.

As we reflect on these milestones, let us reaffirm our commitment to serving those in need. Together, let us strive for a nation where compassion, generosity and solidarity are not merely ideals but the very foundation of our society.

We assure the Filipino people that the PCSO, under the banner of “Bagong Pilipinas” and guided by our steadfast slogan, “PCSO Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong,” will continue to fulfill its mandate to build a brighter future for all Filipinos.