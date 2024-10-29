Pag-IBIG launches typhoon relief program

In response to the devastation caused by typhoon “Kristine,” Pag-IBIG Fund has introduced a calamity loan program that allows qualified members to borrow up to 80 percent of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which includes personal contributions, employer contributions, and accumulated dividends.

Alongside the Calamity Loan, Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a one-month moratorium on housing loan payments to alleviate the financial burden on members impacted by the storm.

According to Pag-IBIG, the Calamity Loan features a competitive annual interest rate of 5.95 percent, with flexible repayment terms of 24 or 36 months and a three-month deferral on the first payment.

Eligible members residing or working in areas declared under a state of calamity — including Regions IV-A, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, V, VIII, and the National Capital Region — can apply for these relief options. The initiative aims to support members in managing immediate financial challenges and in focusing on their recovery.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the death toll from severe tropical storm “Kristine” (international name “Trami”) has reached 111. When combined with typhoon “Leon” (international name “Kong-rey”), the total number of affected families has risen to 1,789,276.

In a recent situation update, the NDRRMC confirmed 14 deaths: nine in the Zamboanga Peninsula, two in Central Luzon, two in the Cordillera region, and one in Northern Mindanao. Additionally, 97 deaths are under validation, with reported fatalities across several regions.

The storm resulted in 74 reported injuries, with only 10 confirmed so far. There are also ongoing validations for 30 missing persons.