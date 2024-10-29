SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ohtani, Buehler shrug off injuries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being injured while attempting to steal second base as they play against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP
LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Japanese superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani and starting pitcher Walker Buehler have overcome injuries to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers within a victory of their first World Series sweep since 1963.

Ohtani shrugged off a partially dislocated left shoulder to start as the Dodgers’ leadoff batter while Buehler, who has twice undergone “Tommy John” ligament surgery, threw five shutout innings in a 4-2 Los Angeles triumph over the New York Yankees on Monday.

“For him to be able to play was a big thing for us,” Buehler said of Ohtani’s comeback from an injury suffered Saturday in a base stealing attempt.

“We feel confident. We feel good. We really like our team. Our team likes the bright lights.”

No team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win Major League Baseball’s best of seven championship spectacle.

In Ohtani’s first playoff appearance after knowing only futility for six years with the Los Angeles Angels, the Dodgers could deliver a Hollywood-style ending by completing a title sweep on Broadway.

“It’s just really focusing on winning the game tomorrow as a team, and there’s nothing better than to be able to have the opportunity to do so,” Ohtani said.

Designated hitter Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout but scored a run despite the discomfort in his left shoulder.

