No vape, smoking during Undas in QC public cemeteries

Smoking and vaping will strictly be restricted in the three public cemeteries in Quezon City (QC).

This was the stern warning of QCPD Director Melecio Buslig Jr. to those who would be visiting their loved ones this coming observance of All Saints and All Souls Days this weekend.

Buslig at the Wuezon City Journalists' Forum, Tuesday, said, aside from these, alcoholic beverages are also prohibited, as are sharp objects.

The police chief added that they would be deploying over 4,000 personnel distributed to guard places of convergence such as cemeteries, columbariums, bus terminals, and even malls and parks, and will put around 70 assistance desks.

Drone teams will also be utilized, according to Buslig, with 2 of the high-tech equipment having night vision capacity, to determine and estimate the crowd and also watch for petty crimes, along with patrolling policemen.

Dexter Cardenas, QC Traffic and Transport Management Department Head on the other end, said road-fronting cemeteries like the Manila Cemetery, which also has an entry at the boundary of QC, will be closed to traffic.

"Mayon Street from Del Monte Avenue leading to Manila North Cemetery will be closed to traffic," Cardenas said, if foot traffic at the main entrance of the cemetery becomes heavy.

Another rerouting will be observed at the private Holy Cross Cemetery, while the roads leading to the three city public cemeteries will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The Himlayan Cemetery in Tandang Sora, which is also a private one, according to Cardenas, will impose one-way entry and exit for vehicular traffic.

Cardenas said QC Mayor Joy Belmonte also instructed them to carry a random drug test to drivers at the bus terminals to ensure the safety of everybody.