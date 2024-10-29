I feel strongly about individuals in politics known as “nepo babies,” or those who have entered the political arena primarily due to family connections rather than their own merits.

These nepotism babies come from families of traditional politicians or “trapos” whose track records reveal a disappointing lack of substance to enhance the lives of their constituents, particularly the marginalized.

These trapos and their children return repeatedly during elections, choosing politics over other ways to earn a living. For them, politics offers an easier path to prominence and wealth.

A mother or father in the House of Representatives isn’t enough for the family; a son or daughter must join him or her.

In the Senate, having one brother isn’t sufficient either; a sister is needed as well, creating a double whammy. Regardless of whether the brother is unheard from when needed, the equally unheard from sister wants to join him, forming a silent duo.

The current system limits opportunities for talented individuals with the skills and passion to serve effectively in public office, particularly those lacking financial resources and political connections.

The problem with nepotism is that it creates a political elite that is unrepresentative of the general population. When the children of established politicians enter the government without demonstrating relevant skills or experience, it perpetuates a cycle of privilege where access to power is restricted to a select few.

Fortunately, I’ve chosen not to despair. There is always a silver lining. A few rare examples stand out in public service. As a journalist and a senior citizen, I continue to follow their journeys with awe.

I seldom scrutinize young politicians but where I live, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte stands out as a public servant. During her early months in office, I was reluctant to support her, primarily because she always announced class suspensions late, even when the kids were already in school following storm signals. My kid’s safety has always been a big issue as a mother.

But Joy has proven to be a strong leader and a quick learner. Gradually, she adapted to public service, excelling in her role and crafting a lasting legacy. Seeing how successful her programs for her constituents have been has brought me immense joy. As a result, no one dares to challenge her, and she is running unopposed in the 2025 local elections.

I’ve always been impressed by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. When he first appeared on national TV after defeating the traditional politicians in Pasig, his fresh face brought hope and excitement about what he could offer, even though I don’t live there. That is a good human being, I told myself then.

It’s no surprise that Vico is well-loved in his city, except by his political opponents and their supporters, which is understandable. Vico’s charm, humility, dedication to public service, sound reasoning, and strong moral compass allow him to rise above the issue of nepotism.

Thus, I’ve told myself repeatedly: This young man would make an excellent senator, vice president, or even president one day, and I will vote for him.

Joy and Vico share many commendable qualities that set them apart from regular nepotism babies.

Both are youthful and brimming with idealism, driven by a solid educational foundation and a proactive mindset that equips them well for the challenges of their roles. Their upbringing has been significantly shaped by their God-fearing parents, whose values instilled a sense of integrity and purpose in them.

As individuals, they embody action, remaining untouched by the corruption that often plagues politics and despite the negative portrayals presented by their opponents through press releases.

Those who observe Vico’s and Joy’s work closely can attest to their strong impact on their communities.

Many young politicians often fail to inspire or spark my hope; instead, they leave me feeling worse.

