‘MY FUTURE YOU’ DIRECTOR BELIEVES ‘FRANSETH’ IS PERFECT FOR THE PROJECT

My Future You movie takes Regal Entertainment back to the much-coveted 10 slots for the 50th year of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Director Crisanto Aquino was still on cloud 9 when we had an exclusive chat regarding this feel-good project. The filmmaker dedicates his every step to Regal’s Lily Monteverde, the late “Mother Lily.”

Aquino said, he was besieged with congratulatory messages after the 10 entries were announced.

“Uminit ang phone ko sa dami ng tawag at message na nag-congratulate. Sobrang saya. Golden Anniversary pa naman ng MMFF kaya sobrang espesyal to sa akin as filmmaker. Masaya kasi ang MMFF experience. "Five years ago," with my first film Write About Love, sobrang saya ng experience kaya minessage ko kagad sila Francine (Garcia) na mag-eenjoy sila for sure sa MMFF. And sabi ko nga post ko sa FB, this is for Mother Lily. Maibalik ko man lang sa kanya kahit sa ganitong paraan sa lahat ng naitulong at tiwala nya sa akin at sa marami pang filmmakers (my phone was blazing with calls and messages of congratulations. To think it’s also the Golden Anniversary of the MMFF. That’s why this is extra special for me as a filmmaker. It’s because the MMFF experience is really fun. Five years ago, with my first film Write About Love, it was such a happy experience that I immediately called my lead cast and told them they would enjoy it al for sure. And I mentioned in my Facebook post that this was for Mother Lily — hopefully I can give back to her in this way)," he said.