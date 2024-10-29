‘MY FUTURE YOU’ DIRECTOR BELIEVES ‘FRANSETH’ IS PERFECT FOR THE PROJECT

My Future You movie takes Regal Entertainment back to the much-coveted 10 slots for the 50th year of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Director Crisanto Aquino was still on cloud 9 when we had an exclusive chat regarding this feel-good project. The filmmaker dedicates his every step to Regal’s Lily Monteverde, the late “Mother Lily.”
Aquino said, he was besieged with congratulatory messages after the 10 entries were announced.
“Uminit ang phone ko sa dami ng tawag at message na nag-congratulate. Sobrang saya. Golden Anniversary pa naman ng MMFF kaya sobrang espesyal to sa akin as filmmaker. Masaya kasi ang MMFF experience. "Five years ago," with my first film Write About Love, sobrang saya ng experience kaya minessage ko kagad sila Francine (Garcia) na mag-eenjoy sila for sure sa MMFF. And sabi ko nga post ko sa FB, this is for Mother Lily. Maibalik ko man lang sa kanya kahit sa ganitong paraan sa lahat ng naitulong at tiwala nya sa akin at sa marami pang filmmakers (my phone was blazing with calls and messages of congratulations. To think it’s also the Golden Anniversary of the MMFF. That’s why this is extra special for me as a filmmaker. It’s because the MMFF experience is really fun. Five years ago, with my first film Write About Love, it was such a happy experience that I immediately called my lead cast and told them they would enjoy it al for sure. And I mentioned in my Facebook post that this was for Mother Lily — hopefully I can give back to her in this way)," he said.
'DI PA TAPOS'
In a star-studded MMFF for 2024, the filmmaker believes that there will always be pressure, but it must be taken as a positive challenge.
“Pressure di naman nawawala yan. Ang lakas ng mga kalaban, may Meme Vice, Bosing Vic, Ate Vi, Juday at marami pang iba. Pero nandyan na yan, kailangan lang ng maraming dasal. Ang sa akin, para naman ‘to sa industriya natin. Ang tagumpay nila ay tagumpay ng lahat. Gen Z ang market namin. Naniniwala ako sa powers ng Gen Z at sa magic ng word of mouth. Tao ang magdedesisyon at karamihan nyan ay makikibalita muna bago manood. I have a strong faith na we have a beautiful story to offer.
As for his lead stars Seth Fedelin and Francine Garcia, Aquino is all praises for the two actors.
“Actually noong 2020 pa ‘tong script ko na ‘to. Nanggaling pa ‘to sa TBA Studios, then we had the pandemic. They decided to cancel the project. Then I offered the material to Ms Roselle (Monteverde) who immediately fell in love with the material. From 2021 to 2023, lagi kame di natutuloy ng production dahil wala pa masyadong nanonood sa mga sinehan. Then, ito na. Marami na ring names ng artista ang na-lineup for Lex and Karen, then in the end, Ms Roselle handpicked FranSeth. And now, I must say, para pala sa kanila talaga ‘to. After watching the finished film, ‘di ko to m-aimagine na gagawin ng iba. Destined for FranSeth ang My Future You."
As for the living Filipino tradition of the Metro Manila Film Festival, the filmmaker admits that it gives life to the local movie industry.
“Tradisyon na kasi ang MMFF. Parang Valentine’s Day, automatic date yan ng mga lovers. Ganon din ang MMFF. Family date, lovers’ date, barkada bonding. Tradisyon na siya, so people keep on doing it every year to gather together and watch MMFF. And isa pa, may budget ang mga tao, bonus, mga tinipid for Christmas season. Though sana s’yempre hindi lang sila sa Pasko manood. Wala namang tigil sa paggawa ng pelikula ang mga producers natin buong taon. Sana pumasok pa rin sila sa mga sinehan kahit hindi MMFF.