MMFF entry “Strange Frequencies” lands on Variety radar

Reality MM Studios has released the first clip of its 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital, a Filipino adaptation of the 2018 South Korean horror hit Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.

The adaptation, which recently landed on the radar of Hollywood media outlet Variety, stars film and television actor Enrique Gil, actress Jane De Leon, Alexa Miro, Rob Gomez, beauty queen MJ Lastimosa, real-life tarot reader Raf Pineda, and content creator Ryan "Zarckaroo" Azurin. This ensemble cast portrays amateur ghost hunters who explore Taiwan's infamous Xinglin Hospital, known for its unsettling history and paranormal reputation.

Produced by acclaimed director and "Master of Horror" Erik Matti, veteran filmmaker Dondon Monteverde, and Gil, Strange Frequencies is set to make waves in Philippine cinema as the country's first meta-found footage horror film.

The original Korean version, directed by Jung Bum-shik, was a box-office success, drawing millions of viewers and grossing over $21 million, making it the second-highest-grossing Korean horror film in 2018.